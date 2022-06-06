Advertisement

Apple announces iOS 16, changes to iMessage

Apple iPhones with iOS 16.
Apple iPhones with iOS 16.(Source: Apple via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - Apple has shared the latest updates at its annual developer conference Monday, June 6.

iOS 16 will offer some new bells and whistles for your iPhone, including the ability to edit or unsend iMessages.

You will also be able to personalize your lock screen, both with wallpaper and live updates, such as tracking your Uber ride or a football game.

Apple Watches with watchOS 9.
Apple Watches with watchOS 9.(Source: Apple via MGN)

The Apple Watch will have new features like heart rate zones and data on a runner’s stride.

A medication app will remind you when to take your meds.

Apple Pay will start up something similar to “buy now, pay later.”

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip.
Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip.(Source: Apple via MGN)

For folks with Macs, OS Ventura will offer some multi-tasking features like the ability to share Safari tabs and hand off FaceTime calls to other devices.

All the updates will likely roll out later this year.

