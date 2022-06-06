Advertisement

LSU falls 8-4 to Southern Miss in NCAA Regional; teams face off again Monday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WAFB) - LSU could not finish off Southern Miss on Sunday, June 5, but the Tigers still have a chance to make it to a Super Regional.

LSU fell 8-4. The two teams will face off again on Monday, June 6, at 3 p.m.

Riley Cooper (4-3) was charged with the loss for LSU. He gave up one run on two hits in 2.2 innings of work. He struck out three batters.

LSU drops to 40-21 overall.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office, abuse of office
Photo of Lilly Harvey and her daughter, Camille, who overdosed in 2017. (Source: Family of...
‘Millie’s Law’ advances: La. bill to increase penalties for sale, distribution of fentanyl
Birth certificate bill passes La. Senate
APD investigating attempted ATM theft
How gas prices have changed in Alexandria in the last week