Advertisement

LSUA Releases Spring 2022 Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists

LSUA Chancellor's and Dean's Lists
LSUA Chancellor's and Dean's Lists(LSUA Division of Strategic Communications)
By LSUA
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by LSUA:

After a successful Spring 2022 semester, LSUA is pleased to release the names of those students who made the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists. Congratulations to these hard-working students!

Chancellor’s List

To be included on the Chancellor’s List, students must have successfully completed at least 12 hours of coursework during the relevant semester, have earned a grade point average of 4.0 for that coursework, and have not been assigned any “I” grades for the semester. The 12 hours cannot include audited courses, developmental courses, or any other credits not earned while the student is enrolled at LSUA.

Spring 2022 Chancellor’s List

Dean’s List

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have successfully completed at least 12 hours of coursework during the relevant semester, have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for that coursework, and have not been assigned any “I” grades for the semester. The 12 hours cannot include audited courses, developmental courses, or any other credits not earned while the student is enrolled at LSUA.

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 LSUA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating attempted ATM theft
Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office, abuse of office
Public watches combat training up close in ‘The Box’ at JRTC & Fort Polk
Photo of Lilly Harvey and her daughter, Camille, who overdosed in 2017. (Source: Family of...
‘Millie’s Law’ advances: La. bill to increase penalties for sale, distribution of fentanyl
City of Alexandria investigating system hack

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
WATT matters
Cleco Watt Matters energy-savings campaign continues with a second focus area: Turn It Off!
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
6/6/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
6/6/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast