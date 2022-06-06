Advertisement

Missing Juvenile: Jada Moore of Alexandria

(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities are asking for your help locating 15-year-old Jada Moore of Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department describes her as being approximately 5′2″ and weighing about 165 pounds. She should have her 18-month-old daughter Remy with her. She was last seen in the area of Bolton and Rapides Avenues.

If you have any information or know of her location, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating attempted ATM theft
Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office, abuse of office
Public watches combat training up close in ‘The Box’ at JRTC & Fort Polk
Photo of Lilly Harvey and her daughter, Camille, who overdosed in 2017. (Source: Family of...
‘Millie’s Law’ advances: La. bill to increase penalties for sale, distribution of fentanyl
City of Alexandria investigating system hack

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
The 93rd FFA Convention and Expo being held in downtown Alexandria, La. on June 6, 2022.
93rd FFA Convention and Expo being held in downtown Alexandria
93rd FFA Convention and Expo being held in downtown Alexandria
LSUA Chancellor's and Dean's Lists
LSUA Releases Spring 2022 Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists