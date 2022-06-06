Missing Juvenile: Jada Moore of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities are asking for your help locating 15-year-old Jada Moore of Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department describes her as being approximately 5′2″ and weighing about 165 pounds. She should have her 18-month-old daughter Remy with her. She was last seen in the area of Bolton and Rapides Avenues.

If you have any information or know of her location, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

