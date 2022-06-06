Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Michigan shooting

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.(WNEM via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday, WNEM reported.

Officers arrived at the scene on South 11th Street in Saginaw, Michigan, around 2:30 a.m. and found three people injured. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and one woman was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Two other men were also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and are being treated.

Investigators said all of the victims were involved in the same incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office, abuse of office
APD investigating attempted ATM theft
Public watches combat training up close in ‘The Box’ at JRTC & Fort Polk
Photo of Lilly Harvey and her daughter, Camille, who overdosed in 2017. (Source: Family of...
‘Millie’s Law’ advances: La. bill to increase penalties for sale, distribution of fentanyl
City of Alexandria investigating system hack

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the...
Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain
WWII veteran Charles Shay, 97, right, and Julia Kelly, center, a Gulf War veteran, pay tribute...
Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from inside and outside; at least 50 feared dead