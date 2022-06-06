Primetime’s Top Five returning high school quarterbacks for 2022

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - With the high school football season just a few months away, plenty of local schools have high expectations of their captain at quarterback.

The Town Talk’s Lamar “Primetime” Gafford lists his top five returning quarterbacks for this upcoming season.

Joe Bordelon (Sr.) - Alexandria Senior High - Bordelon not only returns a great flow of hair but a combination of arm strength and accuracy to the Trojans’ offense. The senior led Central Louisiana with over 2,200 passing yards and 27 touchdowns last year in his first season as the starter. ASH lost key skilled players on offense like TJ Johnson and Jarvis Newton but the emergence of Amyrion Mingo, Jaylin Johnson and JT Lindsey will give Bordelon plenty of weapons as the Trojans look to make it out of the first round of the playoffs in 2022.

Jackson Hedrick (Jr.) - Grant - Hedrick got significant playing time last year as the starting quarterback when Brady Parker went down with a torn ACL midseason. In six games as the starting quarterback, Hedrick threw for nearly 600 yards and eight touchdowns while growing more in confidence with each game. Coming into his junior season, Hedrick will look to build on the confidence he built last year and keep that momentum as the Grant Cougars set a school record for wins in a season in 2021.

Parker Maks (Sr.) - Leesville - The Leesville Wampus Cats were known for their ground game with Caleb Gallashaw in the backfield, but Maks proved that he could air it out too and showed why he earned the starting job. Maks threw for 1,600 yards and added 14 touchdowns through the air. Maks also led the Wampus Cats to their first district title since 2018 and a playoff win at home.

Adam Parker (Sr.) - St. Mary’s - In sports, having experience is key, and no other quarterback in the area has more experience than Adam Parker. The Tigers’ quarterback has gained plenty of college recognition after the numbers he put up in his junior season. Parker threw for 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns while also being known as a rushing threat punching it into the endzone on the ground 13 times as well. Parker is entering his third year as a starter and hopes that experience will pay off in his senior campaign.

Gabe Sellers (Sr.) - Tioga - Sellers established himself as one of the most physical athletes at quarterback in his first season as a starter at Tioga. The senior had big shoes to fill replacing Blake McGehee who went on the play baseball at Ole Miss, but he still guided the Indians to their seventh straight playoff appearance. While Sellers did throw for over a thousand yards, most of his damage came on the ground including a game against Peabody where he rushed for 249 yards and five touchdowns which earned him athlete of the week honors.

