State passes Living Donor Protection Act, nearly 1700 LA residents wait for kidney transplant

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana is now the 27th state to put protections in place for living organ donors.

Gov. Edwards and the Louisiana legislature took action to protect living organ donors and promote living organ donations across the state, says the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana.

“The Living Donor Protection Act (HB 307) will prohibit disability, life, and long-term care insurers from discriminating against living donors through policy conditions, acceptance, or pricing based solely on the person’s living donor status.” - NKF of Louisiana

More than 1,690 Louisiana citizens are awaiting a kidney transplant. In 2021, 370 residents received a lifesaving transplant while 87 people died waiting for a kidney.

Chief Executive Director Torie Kranze of the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana offered solutions to avoid waiting on a list.

“We encourage individuals to talk to their family members if they need a kidney, or someone can also altruistically donate a kidney - let’s say I just wanted to go in and donate a kidney to someone who needs it. Or there also can be a paired donation exchange,” says Kranze.

Anyone who wishes to become an organ donor must understand the two different types of organ donations.

“A living donor is different than being a cadaveric donor. A cadaveric donor is when you put the heart on your driver’s license, and the time of your passing, your family informs the medical team they’d like to donate your organs to another person,” said Kranze.

The annual costs of dialysis are over $90,000, which are covered by Medicare and Medicaid. The foundation says access to transplants saves money for federal and state governments.

