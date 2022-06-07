2022 Regular Legislative Session comes to a close, Gov. Edwards reacts

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The 2022 Regular Legislative Session has adjourned, with Gov. John Bel Edwards offering remarks on the session in a press conference and reaction to bills awaiting his signature.

”Quite frankly, I’m very happy with the way the session turned out,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Edwards praised lawmakers for passing a budget he said was both “responsible and transformative.” Among those budgetary items, there are investments in early childhood education resources, adult education programs and a $1,500 dollar pay raise for teachers. Plus, there is $50 million allocated for deferred maintenance statewide and $300 million for a new Mississippi River bridge.

Before the Governor breached some of the session’s more controversial bills, he emphasized the importance of lawmakers working together to craft impactful legislation, having been inspired by remarks made by resigning Sen. Rick Ward (R-District 17).

“It’s okay to disagree with one another sometimes, but you can still work together for what’s best for people,” said Edwards. “And then you can still be friends when you have policy differences. Now I’m gonna say what I think we all know, that is getting harder and harder to do here in Baton Rouge, but it is still possible. And, in fact, we are able to do that to a degree that you don’t see in Washington. I pray we never ever look like Washington, D.C. and the dysfunction that grips the nation’s capital.”

However, for the Governor, there is one bill he has fought against, seeing it as a non-issue in the state. That bill is Senate Bill 44, otherwise known as the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,’ which does not allow transgender girls to compete in high school sports.

Edwards vetoed a similar bill by Sen Beth Mizell (R-District 12) in 2021, and legislators failed to override the veto. However, the Governor has decided to allow the bill to become law without his signature this time around, finding that it would have become law even with a veto.

“I hope we can all get to a point soon where we realize that these young people are doing their very best to survive,” said Edwards. “I just think we can be better than that bill.”

On a bill that has elicited a statement of opposition from President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the Governor came to the defense of Sen. Katrina Jackson’s bill, which restricts abortions in the state and provides for criminal penalties for abortion providers. He said many have gotten it wrong, including the White House.

Senate Bill 342 has received backlash for not including exceptions for rape and incest, but Edwards says those same parameters have been in the books since 2006, emphasizing that Jackson’s bill was drafted to make over a decade of pro-life legislation more comprehensive by clarifying existing statutes.

The 2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session has adjourned and Gov. John Bel Edwards will shortly give his assessment of how it went.

