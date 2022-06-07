Advertisement

Detectives arrest Morgan City man on 107 counts of child pornography, 23 counts of animal pornography

Keith E. Taylor
Keith E. Taylor(Morgan City Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - A man is behind bars in Morgan City Jail accused of possessing child and animal pornography after investigators found over 100 related files on devices they seized from him.

Keith E. Taylor, 66, of Morgan City, was arrested Monday afternoon, June 6, on 55 counts of pornography involving juveniles, 52 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years of age and 23 counts of pornography involving bestiality.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, investigators with its detectives division began investigating Taylor regarding the possession of child pornography on May 24, and he was arrested for one count of pornography involving juveniles after evidence was uncovered that day.

On forensic downloads of the devices seized, investigators found an additional 107 files containing pornography involving juveniles, nearly half of which involved children under 13, according to police.

Police say investigators also uncovered 23 files containing pornography involving animals.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating attempted ATM theft
Marksville police officer arrested for malfeasance in office, abuse of office
Missing Juvenile: Jada Moore of Alexandria
Public watches combat training up close in ‘The Box’ at JRTC & Fort Polk
Photo of Lilly Harvey and her daughter, Camille, who overdosed in 2017. (Source: Family of...
‘Millie’s Law’ advances: La. bill to increase penalties for sale, distribution of fentanyl

Latest News

NSU basketball team hosts meet and greet with community
Improving school safety in Rapides Parish amid rise in gun violence
Improving school safety in Rapides Parish amid rise in gun violence
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
After a long session with a special redistricting right in the middle of it, state lawmakers...
2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session comes to an end; Edwards gives his take