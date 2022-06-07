‘The heat is on’: Above-average temperatures across Cenla

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - This is the first week of the year that temperatures have been forecasted for the high 90′s, feeling like over 100 degrees.

That heat is a reminder that folks need to practice safety tips like drinking water and staying out of the sun during peak hours.

“If you have to be outside in the afternoon hours, you want to do the following: making sure you are hydrated and sipping on water throughout that activity,” said Forecaster Tyler Hall. “Wearing a hat, wearing sunglasses, throwing on sunscreen, wearing light-colored loose-fitting clothing, seeking the shade, taking frequent brakes, that is highly recommended as well.”

If you can not seem to beat the heat, it is important to do regular self-checks to make sure you are not experiencing any signs of heat sickness. These include dehydration, chapped lips, dry mouth and heat rash. Those symptoms could turn into something more severe like heat stroke, which kills 15 people a year on average.

“Mild symptoms that a lot of people might experience include, heat rash or even swelling to the extremities,” said Dr. Tiffani Doan, an Emergency Physician at Rapides Regional Medical Center. “The more severe types, some people become sweaty and then they stop sweating, which is a really really bad sign, and then in very severe cases, people can get very confused or altered which definitely is an emergency that we want people to come to the E.R. for.”

It is also crucial to check your vehicle for children before leaving a parked car.

