La. man accused of leaving voice message threatening to kill Fla. congresswoman

FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., speaks before the House...
FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., speaks before the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Chip Somodevilla | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana man is facing federal charges after allegedly leaving a voice message threatening to kill a Florida congresswoman, the United States Department of Justice said in a release on Tuesday, June 7.

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced that a federal arrest warrant and a criminal complaint were issued for Charles Germany, 66, of Walker, La., with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another.

The DOJ stated that Germany called from his home on May 27 and left a voice message threatening to kill U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy. Germany called the office again later that day, leaving another threatening message, officials said.

If convicted, Germany faces a sentence of up to five years in prison.

