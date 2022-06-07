Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for the attempted second-degree murder of his former girlfriend.

APD said Jimie R. Jones, 60, is suspected of shooting a gun from his vehicle around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, June 6 in the area of North Mall Drive. He was last seen driving a large, cream-color sedan with a brown top.

If you know of his location or spot his vehicle, contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

