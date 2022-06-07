Natchitoches PD says year-old Crime Stoppers program is helping

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Is a Natchitoches effort to combat crime working?

In the summer of 2021, Natchitoches started a new Crime Stoppers program. KSLA spoke with the Natchitoches Police Department Monday, June 6 to check in on how the program is going. They say it has helped. Over the past year, they say they have received 55 tips and paid $3,300 for those tips.

”I think the public wants to help solve the problems in their community. I know over the past few months, we’ve had several violent crimes take place. I think the public is just tired of it and they want to clean their streets,” said Cpl. John Greely with the Natchitoches Police Department.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Crime Stoppers anonymously. Rewards go up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.