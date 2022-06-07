NSU basketball held a meet and greet in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons held a meet and greet on Monday, June 6 in Natchitoches for the community to get the know the new faces on the team.

Head Coach Corey Gibson said before he wins any games on the court, he wants to win the hearts of the community.

“Winning is making a difference in the community,” said Gibson. “What we do in life to make a difference in other people. Winning on the court will take care of itself.”

