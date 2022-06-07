Advertisement

NSU basketball held a meet and greet in Natchitoches

Out in Natchitoches the Northwestern State basketball team had a meet and greet.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons held a meet and greet on Monday, June 6 in Natchitoches for the community to get the know the new faces on the team.

Head Coach Corey Gibson said before he wins any games on the court, he wants to win the hearts of the community.

“Winning is making a difference in the community,” said Gibson. “What we do in life to make a difference in other people. Winning on the court will take care of itself.”

