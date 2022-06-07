Advertisement

Rapides school board to discuss security, district construction projects

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Though school may be out for the summer, the Rapides Parish School Board meeting is still on for tonight.

Following April’s election on district bonds and tax renewals, the board will receive reports for capital projects in schools throughout the parish, and they are set to approve contracts and other agreements for those projects.

The board will also go into executive session to discuss safety and security for Rapides Parish schools in the wake of recent school shootings around the nation.

We will have more from the meeting later this evening.

