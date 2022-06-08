APD investigating Tuesday night homicide on Willow Glen Road

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Bethel Apartments on Willow Glen Road around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found Robert Lee Lewis, 22, of Alexandria, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

APD said they are looking for two suspects described as wearing ski masks who fled the scene after the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

