Advertisement

APD investigating Tuesday night homicide on Willow Glen Road

(KWQC / MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Bethel Apartments on Willow Glen Road around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found Robert Lee Lewis, 22, of Alexandria, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

APD said they are looking for two suspects described as wearing ski masks who fled the scene after the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimie R. Jones
Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found
FILE - The Toledo Bend Reservoir on the Louisiana-Texas border.
Best parishes to retire to in Louisiana
FILE - Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board.
Would Rapides Parish reconsider open enrollment after LHSAA decision on select schools?
APD investigating attempted ATM theft

Latest News

Natchitoches fire hydrant flow testing scheduled for June 9
6/8/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
6/8/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Rapides school board discusses funding for repairs & renovations, secretary salary schedules
Rapides school board discusses funding for repairs & renovations