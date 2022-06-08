Advertisement

Attorney general’s office announces education campaign that will help domestic violence victims

Domestic Violence FIle
Domestic Violence FIle(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry will launch an education campaign to help victims of domestic violence in Louisiana.

The campaign will include billboards, radio advertisements and social media posts designed to educate victims on a law that requires domestic violence perpetrators to surrender their guns.

“One of the things that we do know is not every perpetrator is going to be like, ‘here are all my guns,’” said Monica Taylor, special projects coordinator in the attorney general’s office. “We really do, in some ways, rely on the victims to know this is another way to keep yourself safe.”

Louisiana ranks fifth-worst in the nation when it comes to domestic violence homicides. Taylor said that the state’s domestic violence shelters and organizations do a great job, but they are stretched thin, so law enforcement needs help from victims for the system to work.

“Tell us what firearms they have when you go to court,” Taylor said. “Tell the judge that these are the firearms present in the home so that we can make sure we get them.”

The campaign will also recommend those in violent relationships make a plan to get out.

“Even if they are currently not in crisis, but they are in a domestic violence relationship, they can create a safety plan,” Taylor said. “We want to make sure people do reach out to their local shelters to create safety plans so that they do have a safe way to get out.”

In Monroe, those organizations include The Wellspring, located at 1515 Jackson St., and the Family Justice Center, located at 620 Riverside Dr. To contact The Wellspring, call 318.323.1505. Their hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The Family Justice Center can be reached at 318.998.6030 and their hours are all days of the week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimie R. Jones
Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found
FILE - The Toledo Bend Reservoir on the Louisiana-Texas border.
Best parishes to retire to in Louisiana
APD investigating Tuesday night homicide on Willow Glen Road
FILE - Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board.
Would Rapides Parish reconsider open enrollment after LHSAA decision on select schools?

Latest News

Cannonball into summer with these safety tips
Cannonball into summer with these safety tips
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Jimie R. Jones
Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria