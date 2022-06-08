Cannonball into summer with these safety tips

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Going for a swim is a great activity to cool off and get some exercise during the summer, but it comes with an inherent risk, especially for children.

Louisiana is tied for the second-highest rate of drownings in the U.S. for children ages 1-14, and drowning is the third leading cause of death for children in Louisiana in the same age group.

Dorothy Williams and Patricia Lavardain have been teaching swimming and water safety in Central Louisiana for decades, they said it is essential to teach water safety to a child as early as possible.

“We have to introduce them to basic stuff and then they will be doing this for a lifetime,” said Lavardain. “Just like you practice for English, math or science, swimming is the same thing, these are core values and life skills that they’ll be doing forever.”

They also said it is crucial to never allow children around water without supervision, and that drowning often does not look like it does in the movies.

“We teach them the dog paddle and to keep moving their legs and hands in case they do fall in,” said Williams. “If they are hollering, they are not drowning because they’re breathing and kicking and staying up. Most of the time when you see a child drown, they just slip under the water and next thing you see them face down.”

Even if someone survives an initial drowning experience, they could still suffer some health effects afterward.

“For some people, unfortunately, the water can get into the lungs and cause significant reactions or pneumonitis, which can compromise your lungs and cause you to have significant shortness of breath or cause your oxygen saturation to go down. So, those are the main red flags, and those can actually happen several hours after,” said Dr. Tiffani Doan, an Emergency Physician at Rapides Regional Medical Center. “So, even if you had a drowning experience or episode that lasted a few seconds, you could have residual shortness of breath later that can become emergent.”

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends never leaving children unattended near water, designating an adult ‘water watcher’, fencing in pool areas, enrolling children in swimming classes and learning CPR.

For more safety tips, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.