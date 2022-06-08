City of Alexandria to observe Juneteenth
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:
The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Juneteenth, June 20, 2022.
Bus Service
- ATRANS will follow its regular schedule on Monday, June 20.
Sanitation schedule - Sanitation schedule June 20 – June 24 is as follows:
- Monday, June 20 – no pickup
- Tuesday, June 21 – Monday’s pickup
- Wednesday, June 22 – Tuesday’s pickup
- Thursday, June 23 – regular pickup
- Friday, June 24– regular pickup
To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, June 17, to Tuesday morning, June 21, at:
- Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
- Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
- Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
- Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)
- Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)
- Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)
