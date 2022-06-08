City of Alexandria to observe Juneteenth

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Juneteenth, June 20, 2022.

Bus Service

ATRANS will follow its regular schedule on Monday, June 20.

Sanitation schedule - Sanitation schedule June 20 – June 24 is as follows:

Monday, June 20 – no pickup

Tuesday, June 21 – Monday’s pickup

Wednesday, June 22 – Tuesday’s pickup

Thursday, June 23 – regular pickup

Friday, June 24– regular pickup

To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, June 17, to Tuesday morning, June 21, at:

Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)

Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)

Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)

Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)

Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)

Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)

