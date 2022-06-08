Advertisement

City of Alexandria to observe Juneteenth

(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Juneteenth, June 20, 2022.

Bus Service

  • ATRANS will follow its regular schedule on Monday, June 20.

Sanitation schedule - Sanitation schedule June 20 – June 24 is as follows:

  • Monday, June 20 – no pickup
  • Tuesday, June 21 – Monday’s pickup
  • Wednesday, June 22 – Tuesday’s pickup
  • Thursday, June 23 – regular pickup
  • Friday, June 24– regular pickup

To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, June 17, to Tuesday morning, June 21, at:

  • Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
  • Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
  • Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
  • Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)
  • Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)
  • Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimie R. Jones
Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found
FILE - The Toledo Bend Reservoir on the Louisiana-Texas border.
Best parishes to retire to in Louisiana
FILE - Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board.
Would Rapides Parish reconsider open enrollment after LHSAA decision on select schools?
APD investigating attempted ATM theft

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Jimie R. Jones
Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria
6/8/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
6/8/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast