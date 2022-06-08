Advertisement

Natchitoches fire hydrant flow testing scheduled for June 9

(Source: WOIO)
By The City of Natchitoches
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches

Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing on June 9, 2022 in the following areas:

  • Railroad St.
  • Hill St.
  • Genti St.
  • Sylvan St.
  • Harry Dr.
  • Kerry Dr.
  • Hampton St.
  • Industrial Dr.
  • Hwy 1 bypass
  • Hazel St.
  • Edwina Dr.
  • Arthur St.

The purpose of this test is check the operation and flow rate of each fire hydrant in the given areas. Please be aware, hydrants are fully opened when performing these tests and may stir up sediment in the City’s waterlines.

For more information or questions regarding hydrant flows contact the Utility Department at (318) 357-3850.

