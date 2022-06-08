Advertisement

Ronald Greene hearing put on hold, special session postpones Gov. Edwards’ testimony

FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera video shows other troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)(AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - House Speaker Clay Schexnayder released a statement in response to Governor John Bel Edwards’ call for an extraordinary session on June 15, just a day before he was to appear before the special committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene.

The special committee investigating Greene’s death had previously requested Gov. Edwards and his executive staff to appear before the committee on June 16. According to Schexnayder, due to the session on redistricting, the June 16 hearing on Greene’s death will have to be rescheduled.

“The magnitude of this hearing cannot be overstated and all deserve to have the committee’s full attention, which would not be possible during a special session,” Schexnayder said.

Greene died in 2019 during a violent arrest by Louisiana State Police near Monroe. The governor has insisted that he is not aware of any state police cover-up related to the arrest of Greene and claims he acted appropriately from the day he received a text message from former state police Colonel Kevin Reeves informing him of his death.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimie R. Jones
Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found
FILE - The Toledo Bend Reservoir on the Louisiana-Texas border.
Best parishes to retire to in Louisiana
APD investigating Tuesday night homicide on Willow Glen Road
FILE - Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board.
Would Rapides Parish reconsider open enrollment after LHSAA decision on select schools?

Latest News

4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Last year, La. Legislative Auditor looked at how the LWC distributed benefits during the...
La. Legislative Auditor finds LWC still has issues to resolve
Louisiana Workforce Commission
La. Legislative Auditor finds LWC still has issues to resolve