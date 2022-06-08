Unfinished business: Many Tigers eyeing revenge after last year’s loss in Class 2A title

MANY, La. (KALB) - As the temperature is starting to heat up, so are the summer workouts over at Many High School as the Tigers are aiming for their fourth straight title game appearance.

Many has become a staple in Class 2A, making it to five Class 2A championships since 2013, including the last three. The Tigers have been able to bring home the hardware twice in that stretch and both of those wins came following the team losing in the title game the year prior.

The Tigers won it all back in 2014 after losing in 2013 and claimed the title in 2020 after coming up short in 2019. Many is hoping history continues to repeat itself.

The team lost in the Class 2A Title to Amite last year 17-6, so this year, they are eyeing another trip to New Orleans with the goal of finishing the job.

“We know we have to work harder than what we did last year,” said Tigers’ senior linebacker Tackett Curtis. “We got there last year and we didn’t finish so this year it’s all about going the extra mile.”

Curtis leads a veteran Tigers team that has the mindset to not only bring back another state title to Many, but to be the best team to ever put on the red and black.

“It seems like every year we are saying that it could be the best Many team and that’s a good deal because every year we are trying to push this thing forward,” said Many Head Coach Jess Curtis.

The road to the dome and their fourth straight state title will not be an easy one for Many in 2022 highlighted by a Week 4 matchup at home against Arch Manning and Newman.

