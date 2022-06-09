Advertisement

Alexandria City Council seeks public feedback on ambulance providers

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is asking for public feedback on if the city should have multiple ambulance providers.

This is the second of two special meetings called by the council to be able to hear from residents ahead of a vote on the matter at next Tuesday’s council meeting. During the first meeting two weeks ago, the council was disappointed by a lack of public feedback as only several people showed up.

Currently, the city operates with just one ambulance provider, which is Acadian. The council is debating changing an ordinance to allow for multiple ambulance companies to be able to provide services in case of an emergency.

The special meeting will take place tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at city hall.

