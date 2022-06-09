Alexandria City Council seeks public feedback on ambulance providers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is asking for public feedback on if the city should have multiple ambulance providers.

This is the second of two special meetings called by the council to be able to hear from residents ahead of a vote on the matter at next Tuesday’s council meeting. During the first meeting two weeks ago, the council was disappointed by a lack of public feedback as only several people showed up.

Currently, the city operates with just one ambulance provider, which is Acadian. The council is debating changing an ordinance to allow for multiple ambulance companies to be able to provide services in case of an emergency.

The special meeting will take place tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at city hall .

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.