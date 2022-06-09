Advertisement

APD seeks help in finding runaway juvenile

Axcel Sandovol
Axcel Sandovol(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Axcel Sandovol, 16, of Alexandria.

According to APD, Axcel packed up his belongings and left his residence of Webster Street on Tuesday. He may be in the Lake Charles area.

If you have any information or know the location of Axcel, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

