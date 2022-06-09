APD seeks help in finding runaway juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Axcel Sandovol, 16, of Alexandria.

According to APD, Axcel packed up his belongings and left his residence of Webster Street on Tuesday. He may be in the Lake Charles area.

If you have any information or know the location of Axcel, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

