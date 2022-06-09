Advertisement

Changing the Culture: Grant Cougars eyeing 3rd straight playoff appearance

By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Summer is arriving and so are summer workouts for the Grant High School Cougars.

The Cougars have stepped up their game with head coach Dillon Barrett calling the plays. In only two years, the former Cougar and Ole Miss tight end has taken Friday nights at Grant High School to a new level.

After a lengthy process of trial and error for the Cougars, Coach Barrett set his sight on changing the culture of the Grant program.

“When I was playing, we were not a successful program, we struggled, and I want to see Grant have success,” said Coach Barrett. “My goal is to improve and better this place from what it was whenever I played here and went to school here.”

The Cougars had their best season since 2004, which started off with a 5-0 run and they finished the season 8-3. Grant has never had back-to-back winning seasons in program history.

Senior receiver Eli Morrison was with the Cougars his freshman year, prior to Barrett becoming head coach. He has been the key player for the Cougars, playing many different roles. He is going into his final season with Coach Barrett.

“Our mindset has changed under Coach Barrett,” said Morrison. “He has us doing Mental Mondays and Wisdom Wednesdays, so overall our mindset is getting better, and we are putting in more work in the off-season and overall striving to get better.”

Grant’s program is looking to make it into the playoffs for the third straight season, which will be the first time in school history.

