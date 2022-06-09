DC releases first trailer for Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson

(KALB) - The first trailer for the D.C. Comics film “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson has dropped.

The film will tell the story of the hero who was bestowed powers of ancient gods and imprisoned 5,000 years ago. He’s freed and begins unleashing his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Johnson said the film has been in development for more than a decade and that he was born to play the role.

It will arrive in theaters on October 21.

