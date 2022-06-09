Advertisement

How to watch the RPSB meeting on the LHSAA executive committee ruling

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will be holding a special board meeting Thursday with a motion to discuss the LHSAA executive committee ruling on select and non-select school classification for athletic competition.

Click here to watch the meeting virtually at 5: 30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating Tuesday night homicide on Willow Glen Road
Jimie R. Jones
Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found
FILE - Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board.
Would Rapides Parish reconsider open enrollment after LHSAA decision on select schools?
Record prices are making gas a big target for criminals. Police said modified vehicles are...
Thousands of gallons: Thieves using modified trucks to steal from gas stations, police say

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
The first Naturalization Ceremony at the U.S. Western District Court since 2019 in Alexandria,...
U.S. Western District Court holds 1st Naturalization Ceremony since start of COVID-19 pandemic
Rapides Parish's first naturalization ceremony since 2019
Many Tigers eye a second state title