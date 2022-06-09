How to watch the RPSB meeting on the LHSAA executive committee ruling
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will be holding a special board meeting Thursday with a motion to discuss the LHSAA executive committee ruling on select and non-select school classification for athletic competition.
Click here to watch the meeting virtually at 5: 30 p.m.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.