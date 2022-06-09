LCU’s Keelyn Johnson Signs Professional Contract

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - Louisiana Christian University baseball infielder Keelyn Johnson will continue his baseball career on the next level, signing a contract with the defending Frontier League champion Schaumburg Boomers, it was announced on Thursday.

Johnson finished the 2022 season with the second-highest batting average in the entire NAIA, hitting .481 on the year and hit safely in 38 of the 45 games he appeared in. He led the Wildcats with 18 doubles, tied for the team lead with two triples, and was tied for third with six home runs on the season, giving him a team-best .778 slugging percentage. He knocked in 42 RBI, third-most on the team, drew 43 walks, most on the team, and scored 54 times, second-highest on the team. At the end of the year, he was named All-Conference for the third time in his career and put on the first team for the first time.

“Keelyn is one of the best to come through this program,” said Louisiana Christian head baseball coach Michael Byrnes. “He worked immensely hard through his five years with us, and we are very happy to see this day come for him. We know he will do very well on the next level.”

He will join the Schaumburg Boomers, located in Schaumburg, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, and is a member of the Frontier League, one of the nation’s premier independent baseball leagues and a Major League Baseball partner league. The Boomers are defending their fourth Frontier League Championship, having won the 2021 League Title, currently sitting in a tie for second place in the League’s West Division with a 13-9 record. Johnson is expected to dress for the team’s game Thursday night at home against the Gateway Grizzlies.

