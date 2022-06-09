Advertisement

Louisiana Christian University releases spring Dean’s, President’s Lists

Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana.
Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana.(KALB)
By LCU
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The following has been provided by Louisiana Christian University:

Louisiana Christian University announces the students who earned placement on the Dean’s and President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

The Dean’s List includes students who have earned a minimum of 12 hours in the designated semester with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no grade below a “C.”

The following students made the Dean’s List :

LCU Dean's List 1
LCU Dean's List 1(LCU)
LCU Dean's List 2
LCU Dean's List 2(LCU)

The following students have earned placement on the President’s List for the spring 2022 semester. The President’s List includes students who have earned a minimum of 12 hours in the designated semester with a 4.0 minimum grade point average.

LCU President's List 1
LCU President's List 1(LCU)
LCU President's List 2
LCU President's List 2(LCU)

