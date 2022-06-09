Louisiana Christian University releases spring Dean’s, President’s Lists
The following has been provided by Louisiana Christian University:
Louisiana Christian University announces the students who earned placement on the Dean’s and President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The Dean’s List includes students who have earned a minimum of 12 hours in the designated semester with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no grade below a “C.”
The following students made the Dean’s List :
The following students have earned placement on the President’s List for the spring 2022 semester. The President’s List includes students who have earned a minimum of 12 hours in the designated semester with a 4.0 minimum grade point average.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB and LCU. All rights reserved.