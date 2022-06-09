Advertisement

M.A.S.H. program gives students a head start on medical careers

Cenla High School juniors and seniors attending the M.A.S.H. program held by LSUA’s Medical Laboratory Sciences Department and Central Louisiana AHEC.(Credit: KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cenla High School juniors and seniors are getting a head start on careers in the medical field this summer.

The M.A.S.H. program is held by LSUA’s Medical Laboratory Sciences Department and Central Louisiana AHEC. It lasts for two weeks during the summer and during that time participating students get a hands-on opportunity to learn about laboratories, emergency room scenarios, crime scenes, different careers in the medical field and more. It is also a chance for them to earn college credits.

“Students get three-hour college credits, and it’s two classes that they’re enrolled in, GSC 1003 and 1004, Introduction to Health Science and Client Care Interactions,” said Sona Kumar, Program Director for LSUA’s Medical Laboratory Science.

High school junior Shelby Johnston said she has known that she has wanted to go into the medical field since she was a child and that is why she applied for the program.

“I learned a lot about laboratory science and a lot of technical terms that I’ll be using every day in my future,” she said.

After completing the two-week program, students must pass a final exam to earn the three college credits.

