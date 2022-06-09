NPSO: Campti man arrested in connection with May 26 murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Campti man has been arrested in connection with the May 26 shooting death of Darnell Jermaine Browder, 39, of Campti, Louisiana.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said Darrion Lamar Simmons, 20, was arrested on June 3 at his residence on Pasture Road.

Simmons was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with second degree murder and felony theft over $150,000. He remains in jail with a bond set at over $1 million.

Sheriff Wright said the arrest stems from an active, ongoing investigation involving the collection of evidence, execution of search warrants, recovery of four stolen all terrain vehicles, autopsy findings and interviews of several sources.

NPSO said no further information will be released at this time but additional arrests are possible.

NPSO investigating the death of Darnell Jermaine Browder (NPSO)

The investigation began on Thursday, May 26, when the body of Darnell Jermaine Browder was found laying at the end of Roberson Street near the St. Paul Methodist Church in Campti.

The Natchitoches Parish Asst. Coroner Steven Clanton said Browder died hours earlier as a result of gunshot wounds. The death was ruled as a homicide.

If you have any information regarding the homicide of Browder, you are asked to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830 or NPSO Homicide Case Agent Detective Sgt. Derrick Sowell at 357-7830 or the Stolen Property Case Agent Det. Captain D. Winder.

