RPSB meeting to discuss open enrollment after LHSAA decision

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has scheduled a special meeting tonight to discuss the future of open enrollment in the parish.

This discussion comes after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted last week to redefine what a select school. This means on top of private schools, schools that have magnet programs, are charter, or allow for open enrollment will join this select side for athletics.

Under the ruling, all public high schools in Rapides Parish would be affected since they fall under open enrollment.

We spoke with school superintendent Jeff Powell earlier this week on this, who said some schools have already approached the school board to get rid of open enrollment entirely. However, Powell said this decision by the LHSAA is bigger than just athletics, and he does not want to take the open enrollment option away from parents and students.

If the school board wanted to change its open enrollment policy, they have less than two weeks to come up with a new plan.

We will be at the meeting tonight.

