Advertisement

Sen. Kennedy says it’s cheaper to ‘buy cocaine’ than gas in Louisiana

The Republican Senator John Kennedy suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than...
The Republican Senator John Kennedy suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than buy gas.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s U.S. Senator John Kennedy is making headlines once again. Kennedy appeared on Jesse Waters Primetime on Fox News Wednesday, June 8 to talk about inflation.

The Republican senator suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than buy gas.

“In my state, the price of gas is so high, that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere,” he said on the segment.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.970, while the average price in Louisiana is $4.506.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating Tuesday night homicide on Willow Glen Road
Jimie R. Jones
Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found
FILE - Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board.
Would Rapides Parish reconsider open enrollment after LHSAA decision on select schools?

Latest News

Cenla High School juniors and seniors attending the M.A.S.H. program held by LSUA’s Medical...
M.A.S.H. program gives students a head start on medical careers
Axcel Sandovol
APD seeks help in finding runaway juvenile
Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana.
Louisiana Christian University releases spring Dean’s, President’s Lists
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Darrion Lamar Simmons
NPSO: Campti man arrested in connection with May 26 murder