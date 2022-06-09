Advertisement

Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.(Complex / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg pays someone to roll his marijuana cigarettes, and it looks like sky-high inflation means getting high is a little more expensive for the rapper.

He just gave his blunt roller a raise.

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.

The rapper’s professional blunt roller doesn’t necessarily get the typical benefits like healthcare and 401(K) plans.

Instead, he gets free weed, front-row seats to the hip-hop legend’s shows and all expenses paid for tours, video shoots and exclusive events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating Tuesday night homicide on Willow Glen Road
Jimie R. Jones
Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found
FILE - Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board.
Would Rapides Parish reconsider open enrollment after LHSAA decision on select schools?

Latest News

Rents keep climbing in Manhattan, hitting a record high in May for the fourth consecutive month.
Record rent prices: Renters in Manhattan are paying an average of $4,000 a month
LIVE: Biden remarks at Summit of the Americas
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business
Cenla High School juniors and seniors attending the M.A.S.H. program held by LSUA’s Medical...
M.A.S.H. program gives students a head start on medical careers
A 3-year-old girl is recovering after receiving two copperhead bites.
3-year-old bitten twice by copperhead while walking home with family