‘They’ve really picked it up and started gaining some ground’: Many’s Curtis talks recruitment with LSU staff

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many’s Tackett Curtis heads into his senior season with the Tigers looking to make it to the state title game for the fourth year in a row.

The four-star Under Armour All-American linebacker for the Class of 2023 already won one ring with the Tigers back in 2020. As Curtis prepares for another title run, he is also been hitting the recruiting trail.

Curtis has received 46 offers in his high school career thus far. The Many senior has already had a busy summer outside of the early morning workouts as he recently took a visit to Wisconsin and plans on visiting USC this upcoming weekend.

I had another awesome weekend at Wisconsin! I can’t thank the staff enough for making it so good! Really enjoyed my time there. They have a special group of people in Madison. pic.twitter.com/exFhV2EFNl — TACKETT CURTIS (@curtis_tackett) June 6, 2022

While Curtis is uncommitted, he had plenty of LSU fans excited when he posted him posing in the purple and gold on a recent visit to Baton Rouge back in March.

I had a blast at LSU this weekend!! Enjoyed spending the day with the LSU staff and getting to know them better. I appreciate the staff showing us what LSU is about and the standard they have. Thank you @CoachMHouse @jrbelton18 @JordanArcement @BrianPolian @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/pJi6zNcqNt — TACKETT CURTIS (@curtis_tackett) May 21, 2022

“It was great. That’s my home state,” said Curtis about his visit to LSU. “It was great to get down to LSU and see the new staff that they got. I think they have done a great job so far of recruiting Louisiana and recruiting me. They’ve really picked it up and started gaining some ground here at the end.”

