U.S. Western District Court holds 1st Naturalization Ceremony since start of COVID-19 pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Eighteen people from all over Louisiana were declared naturalized United States citizens on June 8, 2022, in the first Naturalization Ceremony at the U.S. Western District Court since 2019. The ceremony was a unique experience for those whose journeys to the U.S. were just as diverse as they were themselves.

They each recalled their homes from all over the world, including India, Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, Nicaragua, the Philippines, Senegal, Laos, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Iran, and what brought them to the U.S. For some, they made the change with families, while others were expanding their educational and vocational horizons. In the end, each of them were seeking a life of newfound freedom and opportunities, all with a story of their own to tell.

That is a story presiding Magistrate Judge Joseph H.L. Perez-Montes knows very well, as he himself is a first-generation citizen born in the U.S. from his family. During the ceremony, he recalled the story of his own grandparents’ journey to the U.S. from Cuba in 1967, refusing to live under a communist regime. Judge Perez-Montes said the day of his family’s arrival in the country is still a day they celebrate as a second Independence Day every year.

His grandfather taught himself English while preparing for medical exams using an English textbook and a Spanish textbook. Eventually, he made his career as a cardiologist working at the VA Hospital in Pineville.

Years later, Judge Perez-Montes was born about two-and-a-half miles away from the courthouse he now works, and later he would meet his wife in the same hospital his brother and sister were born.

“What I try to do with each ceremony is make sure to memorialize at least one story,” said Judge Perez-Montes. “To make sure and keep one story for sure with me from each ceremony, just as a reminder of the privilege that I have to be the person who’s there at the end of those types of journeys.”

For one citizen, Deborah Smith, that journey began when she came to the U.S. from Brazil in 2015 to get her Ph.D. in Public Health from Tulane. It was at a New Orleans church where she met her best friend, who became her husband, and soon started the process of making her home in Louisiana.

“I really like America,” said Smith, getting choked up. “I never imagined...I think it’s a place where we have freedom and good opportunities.”

Those are opportunities she hopes will help her grow as a professor at LSU Health Shreveport and help her give a better future to her baby girl, Vivian, who she is expecting any day now.

“I think I can give her actually a better education than I had in Brazil, safety,” said Smith. “And growing up, as the judge was talking about, growing up in a diverse country, I think that’s something for me that’s really nice. And as a public health professional, I think that’s actually a plus for me.”

As each person was read into the record, some chose to take on new names before Judge Perez-Montes signed an order declaring them each a naturalized citizen.

“Overall, I think it’s a civics lesson for all of us,” said Judge Perez-Montes. “I think we can all learn something from watching folks recall that journey and appreciate what it took to get to the place they found themselves in today.”

Others will get the chance to do that as well when two more ceremonies take place in August and December of this year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.