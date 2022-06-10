(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county, parish or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.

This is, of course, by no means an exhaustive list. People’s reasons for choosing to live where they do are as diverse as people themselves.

As far as why certain counties across the U.S. have experienced growth, relocation is not the sole, or even primary, reason why. While more than 1,800 counties saw population gains in 2021, approximately 73% of all U.S. counties saw what the U.S. Census Bureau characterizes as a natural decrease. This was a significant jump from 2020, when 55.5% of countries experienced such a decrease. According to the Bureau, natural decrease is the simple result of “when there are more deaths than births in a population over a given time period.” In 2021, the conflation of fewer births with an aging population that was also absorbing a higher-than-usual mortality rate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to this “increased decrease.”

Nonetheless, as stated 1,800 counties nationwide have grown larger over the last year, and a sizable percentage of them are in Louisiana. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020, based on the U.S. Decennial Census.

You may also like: What Louisiana's immigrant population looked like in 1900

#50. Concordia Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,135

--- #2,860 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -10.3%

--- #55 among counties in Louisiana, #2,881 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 18,687

--- #49 largest county in Louisiana, #1,884 largest county nationwide

#49. Sabine Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,078

--- #2,852 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.6%

--- #47 among counties in Louisiana, #2,756 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 22,155

--- #41 largest county in Louisiana, #1,708 largest county nationwide

#48. Madison Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,076

--- #2,850 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -17.2%

--- #61 among counties in Louisiana, #3,091 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 10,017

--- #57 largest county in Louisiana, #2,409 largest county nationwide

#47. Natchitoches Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,051

--- #2,848 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.2%

--- #38 among counties in Louisiana, #2,356 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 37,515

--- #29 largest county in Louisiana, #1,234 largest county nationwide

#46. Pointe Coupee Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,044

--- #2,843 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.0%

--- #49 among counties in Louisiana, #2,787 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 20,758

--- #44 largest county in Louisiana, #1,775 largest county nationwide

You may also like: Louisiana is the #8 state where delivery drivers are paid the least

#45. St. James Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,910

--- #2,814 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.6%

--- #48 among counties in Louisiana, #2,762 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 20,192

--- #45 largest county in Louisiana, #1,805 largest county nationwide

#44. West Carroll Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,853

--- #2,805 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -16.0%

--- #59 among counties in Louisiana, #3,066 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,751

--- #58 largest county in Louisiana, #2,432 largest county nationwide

#43. Washington Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,705

--- #2,769 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.6%

--- #32 among counties in Louisiana, #2,096 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 45,463

--- #25 largest county in Louisiana, #1,064 largest county nationwide

#42. Evangeline Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,634

--- #2,744 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.8%

--- #37 among counties in Louisiana, #2,295 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 32,350

--- #32 largest county in Louisiana, #1,374 largest county nationwide

#41. Union Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,614

--- #2,738 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.1%

--- #43 among counties in Louisiana, #2,631 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 21,107

--- #42 largest county in Louisiana, #1,760 largest county nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Louisiana, according to Tripadvisor

#40. Rapides Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,590

--- #2,732 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.2%

--- #26 among counties in Louisiana, #1,692 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 130,023

--- #11 largest county in Louisiana, #495 largest county nationwide

#39. Winn Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,558

--- #2,723 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -10.2%

--- #54 among counties in Louisiana, #2,877 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 13,755

--- #54 largest county in Louisiana, #2,170 largest county nationwide

#38. Catahoula Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,501

--- #2,706 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -14.4%

--- #58 among counties in Louisiana, #3,040 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 8,906

--- #60 largest county in Louisiana, #2,497 largest county nationwide

#37. Red River Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,471

--- #2,698 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -16.2%

--- #60 among counties in Louisiana, #3,070 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 7,620

--- #61 largest county in Louisiana, #2,608 largest county nationwide

#36. Bienville Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,372

--- #2,670 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.6%

--- #51 among counties in Louisiana, #2,830 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 12,981

--- #55 largest county in Louisiana, #2,217 largest county nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Louisiana, according to Tripadvisor

#35. Jackson Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,243

--- #2,618 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.6%

--- #45 among counties in Louisiana, #2,684 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 15,031

--- #51 largest county in Louisiana, #2,085 largest county nationwide

#34. Cameron Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,222

--- #2,611 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -17.9%

--- #63 among counties in Louisiana, #3,100 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 5,617

--- #63 largest county in Louisiana, #2,770 largest county nationwide

#33. Tensas Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,105

--- #2,560 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -21.0%

--- #64 among counties in Louisiana, #3,123 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 4,147

--- #64 largest county in Louisiana, #2,876 largest county nationwide

#32. Franklin Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -993

--- #2,497 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.8%

--- #35 among counties in Louisiana, #2,289 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 19,774

--- #47 largest county in Louisiana, #1,829 largest county nationwide

#31. St. Landry Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -844

--- #2,405 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.0%

--- #24 among counties in Louisiana, #1,654 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 82,540

--- #16 largest county in Louisiana, #694 largest county nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Louisiana

#30. East Feliciana Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -728

--- #2,348 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.6%

--- #31 among counties in Louisiana, #2,092 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 19,539

--- #48 largest county in Louisiana, #1,844 largest county nationwide

#29. Richland Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -682

--- #2,313 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.3%

--- #30 among counties in Louisiana, #2,046 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 20,043

--- #46 largest county in Louisiana, #1,814 largest county nationwide

#28. Vermilion Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -640

--- #2,273 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.1%

--- #25 among counties in Louisiana, #1,666 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 57,359

--- #19 largest county in Louisiana, #908 largest county nationwide

#27. Caldwell Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -487

--- #2,133 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.8%

--- #36 among counties in Louisiana, #2,294 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 9,645

--- #59 largest county in Louisiana, #2,443 largest county nationwide

#26. St. Martin Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -393

--- #2,030 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.8%

--- #23 among counties in Louisiana, #1,606 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 51,767

--- #21 largest county in Louisiana, #972 largest county nationwide

You may also like: Famous actresses from Louisiana

#25. West Feliciana Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -315

--- #1,935 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.0%

--- #27 among counties in Louisiana, #1,851 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 15,310

--- #50 largest county in Louisiana, #2,073 largest county nationwide

#24. East Carroll Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -300

--- #1,920 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.9%

--- #33 among counties in Louisiana, #2,144 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 7,459

--- #62 largest county in Louisiana, #2,624 largest county nationwide

#23. St. Helena Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -283

--- #1,889 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.5%

--- #29 among counties in Louisiana, #1,929 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 10,920

--- #56 largest county in Louisiana, #2,348 largest county nationwide

#22. St. Charles Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -231

--- #1,820 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.4%

--- #20 among counties in Louisiana, #1,562 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 52,549

--- #20 largest county in Louisiana, #957 largest county nationwide

#21. Grant Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -140

--- #1,683 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.6%

--- #21 among counties in Louisiana, #1,587 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 22,169

--- #40 largest county in Louisiana, #1,707 largest county nationwide

You may also like: Best parishes to retire to in Louisiana

#20. LaSalle Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -99

--- #1,629 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.7%

--- #22 among counties in Louisiana, #1,589 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 14,791

--- #52 largest county in Louisiana, #2,096 largest county nationwide

#19. De Soto Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +156

--- #1,353 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.6%

--- #19 among counties in Louisiana, #1,398 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 26,812

--- #36 largest county in Louisiana, #1,531 largest county nationwide

#18. Plaquemines Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +473

--- #1,156 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%

--- #16 among counties in Louisiana, #1,174 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 23,515

--- #38 largest county in Louisiana, #1,655 largest county nationwide

#17. Jefferson Davis Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +656

--- #1,104 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%

--- #15 among counties in Louisiana, #1,170 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 32,250

--- #33 largest county in Louisiana, #1,377 largest county nationwide

#16. Beauregard Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +895

--- #1,030 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%

--- #14 among counties in Louisiana, #1,115 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 36,549

--- #31 largest county in Louisiana, #1,270 largest county nationwide

You may also like: Parishes with the most veterans in Louisiana

#15. Lafourche Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,239

--- #954 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%

--- #18 among counties in Louisiana, #1,290 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 97,557

--- #15 largest county in Louisiana, #623 largest county nationwide

#14. Lincoln Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,661

--- #872 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%

--- #13 among counties in Louisiana, #979 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 48,396

--- #24 largest county in Louisiana, #1,015 largest county nationwide

#13. West Baton Rouge Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,411

--- #670 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.3%

--- #3 among counties in Louisiana, #247 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 27,199

--- #35 largest county in Louisiana, #1,521 largest county nationwide

#12. Ouachita Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,648

--- #516 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%

--- #11 among counties in Louisiana, #894 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 160,368

--- #8 largest county in Louisiana, #419 largest county nationwide

#11. St. Bernard Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +7,867

--- #489 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.9%

--- #1 among counties in Louisiana, #90 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 43,764

--- #26 largest county in Louisiana, #1,102 largest county nationwide

You may also like: Best community colleges in Louisiana

#10. Jefferson Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,229

--- #481 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.9%

--- #17 among counties in Louisiana, #1,202 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 440,781

--- #2 largest county in Louisiana, #161 largest county nationwide

#9. Bossier Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,767

--- #394 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.1%

--- #8 among counties in Louisiana, #414 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 128,746

--- #12 largest county in Louisiana, #503 largest county nationwide

#8. Tangipahoa Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,060

--- #387 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.0%

--- #9 among counties in Louisiana, #423 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 133,157

--- #10 largest county in Louisiana, #485 largest county nationwide

#7. Livingston Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +14,256

--- #354 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.1%

--- #7 among counties in Louisiana, #364 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 142,282

--- #9 largest county in Louisiana, #465 largest county nationwide

#6. East Baton Rouge Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +16,610

--- #329 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.8%

--- #12 among counties in Louisiana, #956 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 456,781

--- #1 largest county in Louisiana, #157 largest county nationwide

You may also like: Best colleges in Louisiana

#5. Ascension Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +19,285

--- #300 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.0%

--- #2 among counties in Louisiana, #149 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 126,500

--- #13 largest county in Louisiana, #508 largest county nationwide

#4. Lafayette Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +20,175

--- #290 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.1%

--- #10 among counties in Louisiana, #473 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 241,753

--- #5 largest county in Louisiana, #282 largest county nationwide

#3. Calcasieu Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +24,017

--- #256 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.5%

--- #5 among counties in Louisiana, #306 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 216,785

--- #7 largest county in Louisiana, #316 largest county nationwide

#2. St. Tammany Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +30,830

--- #213 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.2%

--- #4 among counties in Louisiana, #278 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 264,570

--- #4 largest county in Louisiana, #266 largest county nationwide

#1. Orleans Parish

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +40,168

--- #163 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.7%

--- #6 among counties in Louisiana, #341 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 383,997

--- #3 largest county in Louisiana, #187 largest county nationwide

You may also like: Parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana