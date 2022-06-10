LSU infielder Brennan Holt enters portal, announces transfer to Oklahoma State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU infielder Brennan Holt has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and has announced that he will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play for Oklahoma State. Holt announced the decision via Twitter on Friday, June 10. His decision comes one day after outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo announced he had entered the portal.

Holt stated in his tweet that he is “excited to announce I will be starting a new chapter at Oklahoma State University! Thankful for Coach Holiday and his staff for giving me this opportunity!”

Excited to announce I will be starting a new chapter at Oklahoma State University! Thankful for Coach Holiday and his staff for giving me this opportunity!

Thank you to LSU for allowing me to fulfill a lifelong dream! Grateful for the friends and memories I made at LSU! pic.twitter.com/TGQO4ogDV4 — Brennan Holt (@brennanholt7) June 10, 2022

Holt was rated as one of Louisiana’s top prep players by Perfect Game coming out of Parkview Baptist last year where he hit .469.

RELATED: LSU outfielder DiGiacomo enters transfer portal

He appeared in five games for the Tigers and was 0-for-4 at the plate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.