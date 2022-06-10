LSU outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal the Florida native announced on Twitter on Thursday, June 9.

DiGiacomo stated in his tweet that “I’m so thankful for all the opportunities I have been given by the coaching staff to allow me to play this amazing game. I will cherish all the memories I have made as well as all the wonderful relationships I’ve been fortunate enough to have here at LSU.”

Thank you Tiger Nation for everything. 7 out ❤️✌️ #FOREVERLSU pic.twitter.com/8XXLVdC3yz — Giovanni DiGiacomo (@como_rapido) June 9, 2022

A product of Naples, Florida, DiGiacomo played four years for the Tigers appearing in 133 games and had a .275 batting average in 342 plate appearances with 94 hits including 12 doubles, three triples and six home runs. He also drove in 48 RBI and drew 37 walks with 18 stolen bases.

He was drafted in the 29th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

