Senior Showcase: Bolton’s Welch will have less responsibility, same production

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the Bolton Bears, Jaylen Welch was used as the gadget man.

He played running back, quarterback, wide receiver, and even some cornerback when they needed him to.

This year, he will solely focus on playing wide receiver, and he has already set goals for himself in playing his new position.

“Getting more interceptions and more touchdowns,” said Welch. “I also want over a thousand all-purpose yards this season.”

Welch just wants to play his best game, especially when his loved ones are in the stands.

“When my whole family is here, it really gives me spark,” said Welch. “They get me hyped when I see them in the stands, so I put all my energy into the game, and hopefully I gave them a show.”

Welch’s brother always brags about his accomplishments in high school and that is what pushes him to be better.

“Every time we talk, he brings up his thousand-yard seasons,” said Welch. “He did it I think two or three times, but I am trying to accomplish what he accomplished and hopefully more.”

First-year Head Coach James Dartez said it did not take him long to realize that Jaylen is a special athlete.

“As a coach, you kind of sit back and you see that he has that ‘it’ factor,” said Dartez. “The way he goes through drills, you just saw he was special. There were a couple of plays in the spring game we thought we had him beat, but he still made plays on the football.”

