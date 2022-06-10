Water conservation for the at-home gardener

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana has been experiencing dry and unseasonably hot conditions so far this year.

Patrick Moore, also known as Dr. Dirt, is an organic gardener that operates the ”Circle of Life Farm” from his home. Moore has been experimenting with ways to cut down on his water usage for his gardens, with the goal to use as little tap water as possible. Like many others, Moore uses a rainwater collection system to water his plants.

“If you’re going to use water out of your hose, it’s expensive, and you need to do things like this to help reduce that cost, and it’s really more sustainable,” said Moore.

Moore also spreads homemade mulch between his plants, which keeps the soil below moist for longer, meaning the plants need to be watered less.

“We take leaves that we chopped up and grass clippings, so when you mow your grass, don’t throw it away. If you have dead leaves, then you need to collect those and keep them together and put them around here and it helps retain moisture,” said Moore.

Uniquely, he also puts a layer of newspaper between his plants that helps retain moisture as well.

“It’s another way to save water, so when you water this will stay moist like five times longer if you have something like this in there,” he said.

Moore said these techniques will help save money on your water bill and conserves natural water sources, especially during a hot and dry stretch of weather.

“Our water reservoir is being depleted, you don’t hear about that a lot but that whole water table and the clean water that we get that we pump and drink from, that aquifer is really challenged right now,” said Moore. “So the more that we can not use water out of the faucet for this kind of thing, the better off we’re all going to be.”

