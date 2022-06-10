Advertisement

Westlake Chemical plants in LA, KY to cut air pollution

(Credit: Alfred Palmer via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, La. (AP) - Three subsidiaries of a Houston, Texas-based petrochemical company have settled allegations that they violated federal and state pollution control laws.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday, June 9 that Westlake Chemical Corporation agreed to make upgrades and perform compliance measures estimated to cost $110 million to resolve the complaint involving two facilities in Lake Charles, Louisiana and one in Calvert City, Kentucky.

The companies will also pay a $1 million civil penalty.

According to the complaint, the companies failed to properly operate and monitor their industrial flares, which resulted in excess emissions at the three facilities.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating Tuesday night homicide on Willow Glen Road
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Jimie R. Jones
Man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder in Alexandria
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been found
FILE - Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell at the Rapides Parish School Board.
Would Rapides Parish reconsider open enrollment after LHSAA decision on select schools?

Latest News

RPSB to pursue legal action against LHSAA following ruling to redefine ‘select’ schools
Cenla High School juniors and seniors attending the M.A.S.H. program held by LSUA’s Medical...
M.A.S.H. program gives students a head start on medical careers
M.A.S.H. program gives students a head start on medical careers
Alyssa Edwards arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker...
‘Drag Race’ star Alyssa Edwards speaks out over Texas bill banning kids from drag shows