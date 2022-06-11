Advertisement

City of Oakdale issues burn ban

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - The City of Oakdale has announced that it is under a burn ban.

The city said due to its ongoing water well rehabilitation project and low water crisis, Mayor Gene Paul, Fire Chief Eric Maricle and Police Chief Chad Doyle have all agreed to issue this ban.

For more information, you can contact the city at (318) 335-3629.

