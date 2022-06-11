Northwestern State’s Gumbs caps season with 22nd-place finish in discus at NCAAs

EUGENE, Ore. (NSU) - Djimon Gumbs did not quite find his glow on Friday in discus at the NCAA Championships as he finished 22nd in the field.

Gumbs’ best throw was his second of three, logging a 173-11 to finish 10th in his heat.

Throwers were constantly toweling off their shoes and their discs as rain steadily fell throughout the day, including in warmups.

But, NSU coach Mike Heimerman said the area was relatively dry during the competition, and the moisture did not play a large role.

“Djimon’s rhythm in warm ups was not bad, he just rushed it during the competition and tried to do too much,” Heimerman said. “He did not relax and let his technique take over.

“His last throw was actually his best technically, but the disc just fell out of his hand. It is not the first time that has happened, it just happened to come at a bad time.”

Gumbs opened with a throw of 144-10 and ended with a foul into the back of the net.

Gumbs, who entered the competition ranked 18th, could have made the final and earned an additional three throws with his personal record and NSU program mark of 193-3.

But the conditions were not like sunny and humid Louisiana, which produced his best mark at the NSU Leon Johnson Invitational.

Minnesota’s Kaleb Siekmeier won the heat with a 196-10 and was one of two first-flight competitors to reach the nine-man finals.

Three throwers broke the 200-foot mark with Virginia’s Claudio Romero bringing home the championship with a 217-1.

The sophomore capped his first Northwestern State season as the first male thrower in program history to compete in two events at nationals, an experience that will be tremendously beneficial going forward.

Gumbs’ collegiate season may be over, but he and twin Diamante Gumbs kick off a busy summer.

Djimon Gumbs plans to compete in the Commonwealth Games as a British Virgin Islands native and the North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships. Diamante Gumbs will compete in those two August events and add the Central American and Caribbean Championships in a few weeks.

“This experience is huge in that it helps him for the rest of the summer,” Heimerman said. “This is the biggest meet of his career, and he’ll learn from this.

“He will take away the good from this week. You never want to put a cap on anybody, but I did not think I would have somebody this season that threw 63 feet in the shot put and 193 feet in the discus, so Djimon was ahead of the curve this season. All three (Diamante Gumbs and Tarajh Hudson) of those guys were.”

One of just two male throwers at this year’s NCAA Championships competing in multiple events, Djimon Gumbs started his week with a 23rd place finish in the shot put Wednesday.

Gumbs caps a season in which he won two Southland Conference gold medals (shot put and discus) and was named the Male Most Valuable Player of the conference championships with 24 points scored.

The transfer from New Mexico Junior College solidified his nationals spot in both events on his final throws of the NCAA East Preliminaries.

He owns NSU’s discus record (193-3) and is second in the shot put (63-0.75) after his first season

