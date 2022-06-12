Advertisement

ASH offense gets a little more dynamic adding Jaylin Johnson to the receiver room

Johnson is not worried about his change of position he just wants to help his team any way he can
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The ASH Trojans’ offense is about to get a little more dynamic with Jaylin Johnson joining the receiver room.

Last year he played cornerback and his job was to lockdown star receivers. Now he is looking to do the opposite and beat the press coverage.

Johnson said that this position change does not affect his game at all.

“I’m the one usually being physical,” said Johnson. “It’s just a transition from like having to mirror somebody, to now somebody mirroring you.”

Jaylin Johnson will join the receiver room with Amyrion Mingo.

