ASH offense gets a little more dynamic adding Jaylin Johnson to the receiver room

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The ASH Trojans’ offense is about to get a little more dynamic with Jaylin Johnson joining the receiver room.

Last year he played cornerback and his job was to lockdown star receivers. Now he is looking to do the opposite and beat the press coverage.

Johnson said that this position change does not affect his game at all.

“I’m the one usually being physical,” said Johnson. “It’s just a transition from like having to mirror somebody, to now somebody mirroring you.”

Jaylin Johnson will join the receiver room with Amyrion Mingo.

