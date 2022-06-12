Dry Prong High School’s first integrated class celebrates 50th reunion

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The year was 1971—the desegregation of schools and the integration of Black and white students were underway in Grant Parish.

That year—Colfax Elementary, Pollock High School, and the all-Black Mary E. Graham High School consolidated into Dry Prong High School. The decision was met with boycotts and resistance from the community, but despite the big changes, the students persisted.

“We dealt with it, and we had no other choice but to deal with it because we were made to go to this school, Dry Prong High, so it made a big difference to all of us,” said Jessie Watkins-Foster, a former Mary E. Graham student and Dry Prong High School class of 1972 graduate.

“We were a close class, a very close class, and it was kind of devastating when we were told we had to go to another school,” added Quintilla Jones, who also attended Mary E. Graham and graduated from Dry Prong High School.

The 1971-1972 school year was full of challenges for the newly integrated students, especially those who in the wake of this decision, were completing their senior year.

“Some of our classmates were dropping out of school, going to other schools; we had bomb threats at school, they burned down the history building, the bus breaking down, and classmates not being honored at graduation,” said Watkins-Foster. “It was a rough time for us but we made it.”

The student integration served as an example for the rest of the community who initially rejected the decision to desegregate and consolidate the schools.

“It kind of grew us, grew us to know the difference and make a difference,” said Jones. “As a matter of fact, it brought the other people in the community closer together, seeing how we interacted.”

Now 50 years later, the graduating class of 1972 is reuniting and looking back, sharing a bond as the first integrated class to graduate from Dry Prong High School.

“We are proud of each other,” said Jones “Our class, is like blood, like family, from the beginning we have always loved each other, taken care of each other and we are proud to see each other’s children prospering. We were close, but we are even closer now.”

