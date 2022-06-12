Advertisement

The RRAC MVP Cameron Daigle will host a batting camp in his hometown

The RRAC MVP Cameron Daigle is hosting a batting camp
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Red River Athletic Conference MVP, Cameron Daigle, is hosting a batting camp in his hometown Brusly.

Daigle has been a star for the LSUA baseball team. He played every position on the field for the Generals last season.

Daigle’s knowledge of the game continued to grow on the diamond, and he was excited to pass on the knowledge to the youth.

“Just to get back to the kids and let them get the experience of baseball means a lot to me,” said Daigle. “I never thought I would be one of those guys that would be teaching at a camp. I am grateful for everything that I’ve been through as a baseball player because that is what led me to where I am today, being able to give back and take advantage of what was given to me.”

The camp will be in Brusly from June 13-18, then they will have one more on June 27.

