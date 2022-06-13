Alexandria man pleads ‘not guilty’ to May 2021 hit and run on Horseshoe Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has pleaded “not guilty” to a count each of vehicular homicide and hit and run for a crash that killed Donnie Cayer in May 2021 on Horseshoe Drive.

David Westmoreland, who is a retired Louisiana state trooper, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department after the crash killed Cayer, who was a single father with two sons. Cayer’s family told News Channel 5 at the time that he was riding bikes with one of his sons when he was hit.

Westmoreland is represented by Mike Small. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders.

All 9th Judicial District Court judges recused themselves from the case due to Westmoreland’s employment as a juvenile probation officer. As a result, the case is being overseen by ad hoc Judge Jimmie Peters.

A status conference is set for October 19.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.