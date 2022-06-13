Advertisement

Alexandria man pleads ‘not guilty’ to May 2021 hit and run on Horseshoe Drive

David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular homicide, hit and run and limitations on passing bicycles.(RPSO/APD)
By Brooke Buford
Jun. 13, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has pleaded “not guilty” to a count each of vehicular homicide and hit and run for a crash that killed Donnie Cayer in May 2021 on Horseshoe Drive.

David Westmoreland, who is a retired Louisiana state trooper, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department after the crash killed Cayer, who was a single father with two sons. Cayer’s family told News Channel 5 at the time that he was riding bikes with one of his sons when he was hit.

Westmoreland is represented by Mike Small. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders.

All 9th Judicial District Court judges recused themselves from the case due to Westmoreland’s employment as a juvenile probation officer. As a result, the case is being overseen by ad hoc Judge Jimmie Peters.

A status conference is set for October 19.

