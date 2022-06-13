Advertisement

Bail set for suspect in 2017 triple homicide after state drops death penalty

Matthew and Ebony Sonnier
Matthew and Ebony Sonnier(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has set bond for Ebony Sonnier, 35, the Pineville woman charged with three counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact for the Oct. 18, 2017, deaths of Jeremy Norris, 28, Kendrick Horn, 33, and Latish White, 42.

The bodies of the three victims had been found in two different locations in the parish. White had been stabbed to death and was found on Melrose Street in Pineville. Norris and Horn were found on Old Boyce Road. Norris and Horn had been shot, their bodies wrapped in a pool liner and were set on fire.

Sonnier and her brother, Matthew, were both charged in the case. Matthew Sonnier is serving three life sentences for his role after pleading guilty in February 2022 to three counts of first-degree murder. He was initially facing the death penalty.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, Ebony Sonnier was in court on a motion to set her bond. Her attorney, Kerry Cuccia, argued that because the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office is no longer seeking the death penalty in her case, she is entitled to have a bond set.

Police reports, transcripts and statements were filed into the record. Judge Mary Doggett set the bond at $800,000 total - $250,000 for each murder charge and $50,000 for the accessory charge.

A status conference is set for July 11. The case is being prosecuted by Christopher Bowman.

