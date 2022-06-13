Restroom at Johnny Downs Sports Complex vandalized

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to a Facebook post on the Alexandria Parks & Recreation page, the restroom at the soccer field at Johnny Downs Sports Complex was vandalized on Sunday.

The post said that the debris has since been cleaned and the restroom is open for use once again. Damaged items included a sink, mirror and paper towel dispensers, which will be replaced.

If you know who is responsible for the damage and vandalism, you are asked to contact APD.

